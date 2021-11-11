Home JFK Assassination History Interview: Gold Breaking Higher. Here’s What to Watch Now. – Jordan Roy-Byrne

Interview: Gold Breaking Higher. Here’s What to Watch Now. – Jordan Roy-Byrne

By
wsw staff
-

Jordan Roy-Byrne, Founder and Editor of The Daily Gold joined to share his technical outlook for gold, silver, and the PM stocks. Gold has been on a 1 week run higher ever since the last Fed meeting. The move higher is also being supported by higher inflation data released today and earlier this week. We also have Jordan comment on the rise in the US Dollar alongside gold.

