The Fashion Haus Creative Studio Is Now Open In Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson

On Friday, The Fahsuion Haus held a grand opening ceremony in Danville, Virginia. It’s located in the River District at 525 Lynn St. Suite 107. The business is a 3000 square foot space for creators dedicated entirely to professional photography and professional video production with 15 ft. ceilings of naturally lit open space and beautiful decor. The Fashion Haus also houses a lounge/meeting room, hair & make-up stations, changing area, and is fully handicap accessible. There is more information on it, with contact information, on its website you can find here.

River District TV was on hand at the grand opening, along with several Danville city leaders. They put up this Facebook post with their video.

Five days a week I send out an email full of the top business and regional headlines of the day compiled by WallStreetWindow.com. To get access to these free alerts just subscribe by clicking here.

-Mike