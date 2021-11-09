Structure Fire at 120 Davis Street in Danville, Virginia

The Danville Fire Department responded to 120 Davis Street for a reported structure fire this evening (11/08/21). Upon arrival, at 2128 hours, Engine 3 reported heavy fire from the side of the building. Fire personnel performed an assessment of the situation and found the house to be an abandoned structure. Fire personnel entered the house and encountered heavy fire inside and in the attic. The fire was quickly knocked down with a single hose line. Utilities were disconnected and a search for victims was performed with no occupants found.

The DFD responded with Engine 3 (Industrial Ave), Engine 1 (Lynn St.), Engine 7 (Airport Dr.), Ladder 1 (Lynn St.), Battalion 1 (Lynn St.), and a safety officer (Lynn St.). The Fire Marshal’s Officer responded to investigate the fire. As of the time of this news release the fire is under investigation.

The Danville Police Department, the Danville Life Saving Crew, and Danville Utilities aided the mitigation effort to control this fire.

William C. Smotherman – Acting Battalion Chief