House fire at 224 Park Circle in Danville, Virginia

The Danville Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 224 Park Circle this morning (November 10, 2021) at 2:53 am. Crews arrived at 2:59 am and found a small one-story house with a light amount of smoke coming out the front door of the house. Engine 4’s crew (from West Main Street Fire Station) pulled a hand line and entered the house to search for the fire. Engine 3’s crew (from Industrial Avenue Fire Station) secured a water supply and set up a ventilation fan. Ladder 1’s crew (from Lynn Street Fire Station) entered the house to do a primary search for occupants. Engine 6’s crew (from Westover Drive Fire Station) sat up equipment and established a Rapid Intervention Crew.

The fire was located in the kitchen, quickly extinguished at 3:07 am and determined to be under control at 3:19 am. The kitchen sustained moderate smoke, water, and fire damage with the rest of the house sustaining smoke damage.

The house was occupied at the time of the fire, but all occupants were located safely outside.

The Danville Fire Department responded with three engines, a ladder truck, a command unit, a safety officer and one Fire Marshal. Sixteen fire personnel were on the scene for 1 hour and 29 minutes. The Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Electric Department, Danville Water and Gas Department and Danville Police Department assisted on scene. No injuries were reported.

The family will be staying with friends.

The cause of the fire was investigated by the Fire Marshal’s office and determined to be accidental caused by cooking being left unattended.

Chris Key

Battalion Chief