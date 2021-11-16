Danville, Virginia is among top ten winners in Digital Cities Survey

The City of Danville is one of 10 cities in its population category to be recognized in the 2021 Digital Cities Survey for its use of technology to tackle social challenges, enhance services, and strengthen cybersecurity.

The Center for Digital Government (CDG) announced the winners today.

“Innovative cities are able to leverage data and harness new technology to enhance the services they provide,” said CDG Vice President Phil Bertolini. “The Center for Digital Government congratulates this year’s winners for putting technology to good use toward improving the lives of constituents and strengthening the relationships they have with their partners.”

Danville placed second among cities with a population of up to 75,000. For the full list of winners, click HERE.

The Center for Digital Government is a national research and advisory institute focused on technology policy and best practices in state and local government. CDG is a division of e.Republic, the nation’s only media and research company focused exclusively on state and local government and education.