Danville Fire Department Responds to a reported structure fire at 441 Hermitage Dr.

Danville Fire Department Responded to a reported structure fire at 441 Hermitage Dr. Friday night at 8:30pm. Units arrived to find smoke coming from the windows on the second floor of a two story apartment building. Occupants were already outside and accounted for upon arrival. Firefighters made entry and proceeded to the second floor where they encountered a small amount of fire that they were able to quickly extinguish. The fire was confined to a bedroom, but the apartment suffered smoke damage throughout. There were no injuries and the occupants are staying with family while being displaced. Three engines, one ladder truck, a safety officer and a chief officer were on scene for two hours. The cause of the fire was determined to be an overheated extension cord.

Battalion Chief, F.D. Fowler