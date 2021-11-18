Apartment fire on Franklin Turnpike In Danville, Virginia

Alert from the city of Danville:

“The Danville Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 1300 Franklin Turnpike Apartment G4 this afternoon (November 18, 2021) at 12:34 pm. Crews arrived at 12:38 pm and found a large 2 story apartment complex with nothing showing. Engine 7’s crew (from Airport Fire Station) investigated the scene and found smoke coming from between the bricks of Apartment G4. The fire was located inside an exterior wall, the brick veneer was removed, and the fire quickly extinguished with a water extinguisher at 12:44 pm. The fire was determined to be under control at 12:48 pm. The apartment sustained minor damage.

The apartment was occupied at the time of the fire, but all occupants were located safely outside.

The Danville Fire Department responded with four engines, a ladder truck, a command unit, a safety officer and one Fire Marshal. Nineteen fire personnel were on the scene for 1 hour and 10 minutes. The Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Electric Department, and Danville Police Department assisted on scene.

The family was able to return to the apartment.

The cause of the fire was investigated by the Fire Marshal’s office and is undetermined at this time.

Chris Key

Battalion Chief”