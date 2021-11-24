716 Wings Announces Funky’s Arcade Bar Coming To Downtown Danville December 1st – Mike Swanson

Something new is coming to downtown Danville, Virginia and it sounds like it is going to be a lot of fun. I’m talking about Funky’s Arcade Bar that is planned to open up one the first of December at 315 Lynn Street. 716 Wings announced this news on their Facebook page on Monday. “Funky’s Arcade Bar will consist of full restaurant menu and bar, a selection of 140-160 craft & domestic beers just to get started. We also have various interactive arcade games along with Android/Apple tablets around the bar for individual use. Televisions gallery stretched throughout the building so no one misses their favorite game,” they wrote in the post.

-Mike