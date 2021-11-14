14th Annual Bright Leaf Brew Fest To Be Held This Saturday In Danville, Virginia

This Saturday, November, 13, 2021, the 14th Annual Bright Leaf Brew Fest will be held outside at the Carrington Pavillion from 11-5:30 in Danville, Virginia. The Brew Fest will be held rain or shine; please dress appropriately. If you are interested in tickets go to their website page here.

According to the site, “The Bright Leaf Brew Fest was originally organized by the City of Danville’s Parks and Recreation Department, along with several local craft beer enthusiasts, and home brew fans, who were invited to join the planning committee. Our goal was to showcase Danville as a cool place for a well organized event, unlike any in our area. The Brew Fest serves to educate the local population on the craft beer experience. After a couple of years, in order for the event to continue to grow and prosper, the Danville Harvest Jubilee became the sponsor with support from Danville Parks and Rec. Today, planning and organizing are done by the Bright Leaf Brew Fest Committee, many of whom were members of the original planning committee. This Committee is made up of a group of dedicated volunteers who spend countless hours year round to make sure this event continues to be an award winning fall event.”

Individual Ticket Prices

$30 – Individual

$35 – Individual – Day of Event (If available)

$60 – VIP

$65 – VIP – Day of event (If available)

Group Ticket Prices

$150 – 6-Pack General Admission Tickets ($25 each)