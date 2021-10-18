Update on White Mill Development In Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson

Things are happening in Danville, Virginia. Last month the Alexander Company gave a presentation to the Riverview Rotary about its planned development of the White Mill Building in Danville. Slides from that presentation got leaked to a private Facebook group this weekend. They showed that construction is planned to start this coming January with completion by December of 2023. They expect the building to have 150 apartment units in it, from single room apartments to 44 three bedroom + loft big condo style 1,803 square feet palaces. Here are some of the key slides.

