Stoneville Man Arrested After Shooting Brother In Rockingham, NC

Today the Sheriff’s Department of Rockingham County reported the following via Facebook: “On Tuesday October 12, 2021 at around 3 p.m., Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1093 NC 770 in response to a shooting that had just occurred. Upon Deputies arrival, they discovered Brian Estep, 23, of that address had suffered a gunshot wound to the face. Brian was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.During the investigation, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Detectives determined that , Cody Wayne Estep, 22, also of that residence, had shot Brian, his brother, following a domestic disturbance in the home. Cody Estep was charged with Assault with Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury and was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $20,000.00 secured bond.This investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.”