Apply for the Greensboro Police Citizens’ Academy Now Through November 26

The application period is now open for the 2022 Greensboro Police Citizens’ Academy (GPCA) which will be held from January through April of next year. The deadline to apply is 5 pm on November 26, 2021.

The program is set to begin on January 24, 2022 and run through April 13, 2022 with sessions every Wednesday evening and one Monday evening “demonstration” session a month. The 2022 program cohort will have masked, socially distanced students attending in-person, and a small group attending via Zoom. Those participating via Zoom will not be able to participate during in-person, hands-on demonstrations. Program planning will adapt as Covid-19 guidelines change in our community. Your safety and the safety of our officers is our first priority.

The goal of the Greensboro Police Citizens’ Academy is to give participants greater insight into the police department in order to form long-term partnerships to share responsibilities and resources to make Greensboro safe for all people. Program participants learn from subject matter experts across the Department and leave the program with a greater understanding of police responsibilities and a new sense of their role in partnering with the GPD.

For more program information or to register online visit the GPCA webpage.

