Stokesdale, North Carolina Plant Ontex Presents First Job Fair on Saturday, November 6, 2021

New Production Facility in Stokesdale – Now Hiring Various Production Positions

Ontex in Stokesdale, NC is holding their first job fair, taking place at the Holiday Inn Express at the PIT (GSO) Airport on Saturday, November 6th from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.



Ontex has begun hiring for their brand new, world class manufacturing facility in Stokesdale scheduled to open in the coming weeks. Several career opportunities are available for those interested in growing with an expanding, international company.

They intend to offer employment on the spot! Positions include, but are not limited to, Maintenance Technicians, Machine Operators, Quality Inspectors, Forklift Operators, and R&D. If unable to attend, interested candidates should apply through Indeed (search for Ontex) or calling (336) 280-0004.

Ontex – Grow with Us!

Ontex – Stokesdale Job Fair

Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (at Greensboro Airport)

645 S Regional Road I-40 & State Route 68

Greensboro, NC 27409