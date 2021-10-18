Man Wanted For Saturday Shooting In Reidsville, North Carolina

Reidsville Police Department- October 18, 2021- On October 16, at approximately 4:45 am, Reidsville Police Officers responded to the 200 block of Graves Street to investigate a shooting. Officers located Tyler Blackwell with gunshot wounds. Blackwell was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators with Reidsville Police Department have obtained warrants on Robert Thomas Winchester Jr, age 37, for Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injuries, Possession of a Firearm by Felon, and Going Armed to Terror of the Public. Anyone who with information about this incident or the location of Robert Winchester is asked to contact Investigator Collins at 336-347-2343, anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683, or contact Rockingham County Communications with his location at 336-634-3300.