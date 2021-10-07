Litter Control Program Pays Citizens In Rockingham County

The Rockingham County Government, in an effort to keep the county clean, will pay citizens to pick up trash.

Wentworth, NC (October 7, 2021) – Help keep Rockingham County beautiful and get paid while doing so. If you are a member of a local group or an individual looking to raise money once a month, the county government now has a litter control program where you will be paid for keeping our county clean.



Earlier this year, the Administration in partnership with Public Utilities formed this program in an effort to keep Rockingham County free of litter. Groups or individuals will be assigned a stretch of road, if possible, near their organization’s meeting place. Once a month, they will be asked to clean at least a two mile stretch of road. Rockingham County officials will pay the group or individual $75 per mile, a minimum $150 per month, once the road way has been approved by a Litter Control Program official. All supplies will be provided by the county, this includes safety vests, gloves, bags and the collection of the litter bags.



“This is a great way to get some exercise in as well as a bonding experience,” Director of Engineering and Public Utilities, Ronnie Tate said of the program. “We want to keep Rockingham County clean and this a great way to do that… it’s a win-win for everyone.”



Groups will need to apply for this program and complete a W-9 form to finalize proper payments. For more information on this program email or call Ronnie Tate, 336-342-8104.