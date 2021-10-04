Key Riverside, Mount Cross lanes in Danville, Virginia to be closed through Thursday

Today the city of Danville sent out an alert: “The outside right turn lane of westbound Riverside Drive into the Danville Plaza is closed today to allow for utility work at the intersection. Starting on Tuesday, the center turn lane coming off Mount Cross Road onto Riverside Drive also will be closed, weather permitting. Through traffic coming off Mount Cross (the far-right lane) will be right turn only.”

“The lane closures will remain in place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday.”

“Motorists are urged to slow down and be alert to altered traffic patterns, allow more time to reach their destination, or consider an alternate route.”