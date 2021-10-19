Why Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold are merging – Source – Kitco News

Agnico Eagle CEO Sean Boyd discussed the benefits of his company’s proposed merger with Kirkland Lake Gold. Boyd spoke to Kitco on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle (TSE:AEM) and Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) announced a merger earlier this month. “[This merger] is kind of different than what you normally see in the gold space. You usually see premium acquisitions done to fix issues of the acquirer. Here, we’ve put two very strong businesses together to create a low-risk, high-quality platform,” said Boyd.