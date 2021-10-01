Grizzly’s Hatchet House Is The Place To Be For Music This Weekend In Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson

This week started strange with the cancellation of the Blue Ridge Country Festival and all of the controversy and even confusion around it. Some people who would have come to the area are not coming, but that doesn’t mean that the music has stopped. This weekend Grizzly’s Hatchet House is going to be the place to be for music as multiple events are taking place there on both Friday and Saturday. The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen will be playing there Friday from 7:30 – 11:00 PM. Then Saturday, starting at 12:30 the one man Greg Wampler/The Whamp Show will do an event and that night The Remedy Band will play.

Grizzly’s made this post on their Facebook page:

Although I have yet to be there, Grizzly’s has become one of the Danville hot spots. It is going to be the place for music this weekend and I may finally have to check it out.

