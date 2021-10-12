Eden Parks and Recreation Starts New Cornhole League In Rockingham County, NC – Mike Swanson

The Parks and Recreation Department of Eden, North Carolina announced last week that it is starting a new Cornhole League for Tuesdays from 6:30 – 8:30 PM at the Bridge Street Recreation Center. This is a great way to have fun and fellowship. Call Tank to sign up at 336-280-5128. The league was announced via a Facebook post.

-Mike