Interview with Erin Swenlin/ Vice President & Senior Technical Analyst, DecisionPoint.com.



Erin Swenlin discusses DecisionPoint’s technical indicators for the SPY, which are suggesting that the SPY will continue higher. She also examines the overall technical picture for Gold (GLD), and Gold Miners (GDX), as well as, the charts of Eldorado Gold (EGO) Gold Fields (GFI), and Upwork Inc. (UPWK)