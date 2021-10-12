Driver Beware: Road Work In Eden, North Carolina As Three Week Paving Program Begins

The government of Eden, North Carolina announced that road work is happening on several roads via a Facebook post today. “Our crews are busy at it again…work will take place over the next three weeks as they raise structures in preparation for street resurfacing. Streets to be resurfaced include portions of Henry Street (Moncure to Jay), Knight Street (Van Buren to Oleander), Taft Street (Pierce to Wilson), Park Road (Church to Tolbert), and Mill Ave (High to end). Please use caution when traveling near these areas,” reads the post. Driver beware. This can be delays in driving in Eden, located in Rockingham County, North Carolina.