College Road and W. Market Street To Close For Paving Begins October 13 In Greensboro, NC

Beginning at 9 am Wednesday, October 13, various lanes of Guilford College Road and W. Market Street will be closed for paving. Specific sections include:

• Guilford College Road between W. Market Street and Hackney Road

• College Road between W. Market Street and Guida Drive

• W. Market Street between Meadowood Street and Friendway Road.



The work will continue from 9 am to 4 pm Mondays through Saturdays for about two weeks, weather permitting.



Motorists are urged to avoid this area or expect delays.