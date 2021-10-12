Home Greensboro and Guilford County News College Road and W. Market Street To Close For Paving Begins October...

College Road and W. Market Street To Close For Paving Begins October 13 In Greensboro, NC

Beginning at 9 am Wednesday, October 13, various lanes of Guilford College Road and W. Market Street will be closed for paving. Specific sections include:

• Guilford College Road between W. Market Street and Hackney Road
• College Road between W. Market Street and Guida Drive
• W. Market Street between Meadowood Street and Friendway Road.

The work will continue from 9 am to 4 pm Mondays through Saturdays for about two weeks, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to avoid this area or expect delays.

