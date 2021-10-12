College Road and W. Market Street To Close For Paving Begins October 13 In Greensboro, NC

Beginning at 9 am Wednesday, October 13, various lanes of Guilford College Road and W. Market Street will be closed for paving. Specific sections include:
• Guilford College Road between W. Market Street and Hackney Road
• College Road between W. Market Street and Guida Drive
• W. Market Street between Meadowood Street and Friendway Road.
The work will continue from 9 am to 4 pm Mondays through Saturdays for about two weeks, weather permitting.
Motorists are urged to avoid this area or expect delays.