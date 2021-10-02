Danville Transit wins state award

The Danville Transit System has received the 2021 Outstanding Community Program Award from the Virginia Transit Association for its Reserve A Ride operations during the pandemic.

The award was presented earlier this week at the Virginia Transit Association’s annual conference.

Strategies were developed by Danville Transit staff and other City of Danville departments to offer same-day rides efficiently through its Reserve A Ride door-to-door bus service.

In addition, operating procedures were modified for this service over the past year to transport fixed route passengers who were unable to board buses due to seating limitations that support social distancing objectives.

These modifications improved flexibility and convenience for Danville Transit’s customers and contributed to a 40% ridership increase for the Reserve A Ride service, which also helped to stabilize total passenger revenue levels.