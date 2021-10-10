Danville Inspections office to close several hours for training Tuesday, More Closings Columbus Day Monday

The City of Danville Inspections office will be closed to the public from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, to allow staff to attend mandatory training sessions.

The office will be open at other times Tuesday and Thursday. The office is a division of Community Development.

Also, as a reminder, the Municipal Building and all other city government offices, library and James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) will be closed on Monday, Oct. 11, for Columbus Day. However, Danville Transit will operate, and household trash and yard waste will be collected on Monday as regularly scheduled.