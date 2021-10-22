Bridge Street Food Truck Rodeo Saturday In Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson

From 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM the Bridge Street Food Truck Rodeo is going to be happening in Danville, Virginia. This event is becoming more and more popular each time it happens and I plan on going. It’s a great place to catch up with people and get some great food at the same time. Get out of the house! Here are some of the trucks planning on going:

Cousins Maine Lobster

Queso Monster

Dusty Donuts

The Heights DK

Kona Ice

Krab Kingz

Palumbo’s Hoagie House

Fat Pappy’s

Hot Diggity Dog

Mama Voula’s

Sweet Carolina

Totally Nutz

Papa Red’s Bluesy Q

C & C Country Cooking

For more info check out the event Facebook page here.

Here are some posts about the event made to build anticipation.

Five days a week I send out an email full of the top business and regional headlines of the day compiled by WallStreetWindow.com. To get access to these free alerts just subscribe by clicking here.

-Mike