Youtube Vlogger Stops By Kasai Japan In The Danville Mall – Mike Swanson

The Youtube Vlogger “Higher Learning” just put up a new video about one of his recent trips to Danville. In this video he stopped by the Danville Mall and checked out Kasai Japan in the food court. He had some hibachi chicken, which I must say is my favorite entree to get there too. This Vlogger travels throughout several states and often visits this area. His videos are about “events, places, and food.”

I find watching the videos of “Higher Learning” a fun thing to do. I will have a big story tomorrow, though, that is much more serious and longer than this one is.

-Mike