New Restaurant Spot Coming To Downtown Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson

A new restaurant spot is currently under construction in downtown Danville, Virginia on Spring street. It is right across the street from the bus station and just a block away from Main Street. There isn’t much on this spot of Spring Street, but that’s about to change. There is an old saying if you build it they will come. The tens of thousands of people that came to the county Rock Festival proves the truth of that statement, but the coming Caesars casino and the jobs it will bring also means more people with money to spend will be living in Danville too able to come to new places to eat.

Solex Architecture is one of the outfits involved in this renovation project and they did this Facebook post with pictures of the construction now happening.

Solex Architecture is based in Danville too, with headquaters on Main Street. There is no word on what restaurant this will be. I’d guess that there is no tenant for it yet for this spot. The Chatham Star-Tribune reported today that the River City Barcade is coming to the old Lynn Street Market location, which closed last month.

