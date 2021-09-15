Mucho Taqueria In River District Danville, Virginia To Reopen September 24 – Mike Swanson

On August 26, 2021, the popular Mucho Taqueria restaurant had to shut down due to staffing issues. This has been happening with many businesses in the area. It now appears that those issues are being resolved, because the restaurant announced today on Facebook that it is planning to reopen next week on September 24. That’s a Friday on next week. On a Facebook post the business wrote, “We are so excited to reopen our doors on September 24 at 11 am! We’ll have our dining room and patio open for seating, as well as online ordering available for curbside pickup and delivery. We have missed you, friends! Mark your calendars to celebrate.”

