Anticipation Builds For Martinsville “Vision Uptown” Saturday Event – Mike Swanson

A lot of things are happening in the region this weekend. In Danville and Pittsylvania County a lot of people are looking forward to the Worship at the Mountain music festival, which will serve as a prelude to the coming rock concert at the same venue. These are fun come and go events, but in Martinsville something that may have a longer lasting impact, than a weekend concert, is happening there for the downtown “Uptown” area.

The Uptown Partnership Martinsville, which is a group “committed to bringing residents and businesses to Uptown, using the nationally successful Main Street Approach,” will be holding an event titled Vision Uptown at the garden courtyard at Albert Harris Elementary School from 1:00-4:00 PM. The event will have Chuck D’Aprix, a Downtown Revitalization Consultant and Speaker and Charrette Associates, LLC, which is helping to develop their vision for Uptown. They made this Facebook post about the event.

They are putting on this event with the help of the Harvest Foundation, which is a “local foundation that was established in 2002 from the sale of the Memorial Hospital.” The foundation has assets worth over $200 million and distributes grants in the community.

A lot has been happening in Uptown. Just check out this Facebook post, for example.

And also notice how this small business just opened up last week!

-Mike