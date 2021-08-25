Westside Diner Closing Its Doors This Sunday, Will Reopen Under New Danville Ownership (Revealed) – Mike Swanson

In what can only be called a surprise, today, the owners of Westside Diner announced on their Facebook page that they are going to close their doors for good on Sunday at 2:00 PM EST. It looks like they are heading into retirement. The restaurant has been in business for seven years and anyone who has driven outside of Danville, Virginia and down 58 west past Meadowview Drive has seen how packed it gets during its business hours. Specials, such as Wednesday night chicken livers, and fellowship have kept it that way. There is no doubt that patrons will want to stop by in the next few days to say their thanks and good wishes to the owners.

This is what they posted on Facebook.

Soon after they made this post the Facebook page for Chuck’s Meats & Deli made this one.

All is not lost with the news that Chuck’s Meat’s is going to take over the Westside Diner. We wish them the best as they build off of what the previous owners have created for their customers over the past seven years.

Every single morning I send out an email full of the top business and regional headlines of the day. To get access to these free alerts just subscribe by clicking here.

-Mike