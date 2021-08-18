Livy’s Ice Cream Shop Is Now Hiring In Collinsville, Virginia – Mike Swanson

Livy’s Ice Cream Shop is now hiring in Collinsville, Virginia, right outside of Martinsville. On Monday, the company put up a post on Facebook announcing that help is wanted. The post reads, “NOW HIRING: Many of our college employees are headed back to further their education and we are so proud of them. This opens new opportunities for anyone seeking a fun part-time job. Apply in person Monday-Friday 1-5 or by appointment by calling 226-5032. Applicants can be found at the bottom of our website.”

You can find their website here: www.livysicecreamshop.com.

Here is the Facebook post.

Every single morning I send out an email full of the top business and regional headlines of the day. To get access to these free alerts just subscribe by clicking here.

-Mike