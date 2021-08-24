Henry County Sheriff’s Office Announces Job Search For Deputies – Mike Swanson

On Monday August 23, 2021, the Henry County Sheriff’s office announced a job search for deputies with a Facebook post. The post reads as follows, “The Henry County Sheriff’s Office seeks candidates for full-time Deputy Positions. The requirements include: HS diploma or equiv., valid VA driver’s license & must successfully pass background check, drug, physical & written tests that are relevant to the position to be considered. Priority given to those who have completed training required by the Commonwealth of Virginia for Corrections and/or Law Enforcement/Patrol. The annual salary is $39,000. Excellent Health/Leave/Retirement Benefits.”

The post also included a link to an online job application to fill out for those interested.

You can find that link here.

They are only taking applications online.

The Henry County sheriff’s office is located in Martinsville, Virginia on Kings Mountain Road and you can find their original Facebook post about this by going to this link here.

Every single morning I send out an email full of the top business and regional headlines of the day. To get access to these free alerts just subscribe by clicking here.

-Mike