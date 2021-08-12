Fallen Weather Balloon Creates Fear In Henry County Outside Martinsville, Virginia – Mike Swanson

Last night, a weather balloon fell in Henry County. It looked strange and caused worry, so people called the police to check out the situation. It was a better safe than sorry situation. The Henry County Sheriff’s department responded, and then wrote the following on Facebook: “The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was called about a strange object found in the Fieldale community last night. Turns out the object was a weather balloon that had been released from Blacksburg earlier that day. The Fieldale Volunteer Fire Department and the Henry County Public Safety responded as well to assist.”

Here is their Facebook post along with pictures of the balloon.

In other news, Ernie’s Restaurant in South Boston almost closed for good due to a lack of workers. That story is in SoVaNow and you can find it here.

Word is a new business is going to open up Friday between Danville and Chatham. Will try to get details and confirmation on this today.

-Mike