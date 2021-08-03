Danville’s National Night Out Starts Tonight Tuesday At 4:00 PM EST – Mike Swanson

River City TV of Danville, Virginia aired a video on Facebook in which they reported that National Night Out is going to start today at 4:00 PM EST and run to 7:00 PM EST in the city. This is an event put on by the Danville Police Department and other members of the community. River City TV is going to air opening ceremonies for it at 4:30 PM EST on its Facebook page.

The event starts at the Third Avenue Precinct and will then go into other parties of Danville. City staff and city council members will be a part of it. Some will be traveling in a trolley and others in a limo/bus. There will be food, festivities, bouncy houses for kids, and more. And it’s all free. There will be neighborhood groups all part of the event.

Here is the video River City TV posted on Facebook about it Monday.

