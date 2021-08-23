Caesars Virginia Public Feedback Meeting (Full Video via River City TV of Danville, Virginia) – Mike Swanson

On Monday, 8/23/2021, representatives of Caesars Virginia and their legal counsel came to Danville, Virginia and held a public hearing to get community feedback on their casino construction plans. I’m sure that the Danville Register and Bee and other local news outlets will have well written and informative summary of this event, but I wanted to get you a link to their entire video presentation in case you would like to watch it in full. The event was filmed by River City TV and posted on their Facebook page.

I didn’t attend live, but I watched the event on Facebook and actually was able to get a question of my own answered. I wanted to know when they planned to start to actually hire people and they answered in January of 2023.

One person their live asked if they would incorporate some of the history of the mill and its workers somehow in the casino. That’s a great question or idea and it looks like they took it seriously.

It looked like there were about 30+ people live in attendance.

It sounds like construction will begin in December, because the permitting process, one of the speakers said, is expected to be complete in November.

-Mike