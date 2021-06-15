Venture Invest Partners and Their Cross Creek Play – Mike Swanson

If you want to go down a rabbit hole, watch this video, go to these guy’s website and try to figure out their business model. These guys bought the remaining Cross Creek lots off Iris Lane and are developing them in some sort of investing club, in which you can borrow money to build with no credit or even bad credit. I can’t figure it out, but I don’t have six years of experience in real estate either. One thing it does demonstrate though is that people outside of Danville are now viewing it as a place to invest for future growth prospects.

And they also did this second video.

This second one gets interesting after ten minutes into it.

-Mike