Interview: The Last Investment Sector That Hasn’t Spiked Yet – Mike Swanson (02/12/2021)

I did this interview with Jim Goddard of www.howestreet.com and talked about various topics, including the real problem with Robinhood, the real biggest risk in the markets regulators could fix, but no one cares about, and the final last sector in the markets that hasn’t gone into a new bull market yet.

As far as the sector I talked about in this interview, I did a Youtube video going through several stocks in it Wednesday live on youtube, which I posted yesterday morning here. This is a week that started with gold and silver providing an entry point and ended with this final sector starting to breakout.

-Mike