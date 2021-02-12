CAT Strategic Metals Corp (OTCMKTS: CATTF) Now Trading On The US OTC Exchange – Mike Swanson (02/12/2021)

CAT Strategic Metals is my top stock pick of the month for February. When I first mentioned it, the stock was not trading on any US stock exchange, but only on the Frankfurt and Canadians exchanges. In Canada it trades as CAT on the CNSX. Here is it’s chart from there.

As you can see the stock has been trading in a 6-8 cent consolidation range for the past six weeks. It is closing close to support so this looks like a good accumulation spot for those interested. I called it a “triple play” stock, because its properties consist of lithium, silver, and gold exploration deposits. For more details go to my first post on the company here.

It is now finally starting to trade on the US OTC exchange on the pink sheets. Volume is thin as it is brand new there, but in time I expect we’ll see the trading volume expand as more people learn about the stock.

-Mike

Disclosure: Mike Swanson is planning on investing in a private placement in CAT Strategic Metals in the coming weeks. Such shares would be restricted with a four-month trading hold period on them. Because it is a small cap stock with a market cap of less than $100 million he has put himself on a trading blackout on it and will not buy or sell a share of them on any exchange for at least 30-days from the date of this post. Wallstreetwindow.com, is owned by Timingwallstreet, Inc., which is being compensated by a third party (Leadgopher LLC DBA Pinnacle Ad Network) to conduct an investor awareness advertising and marketing campaign for CAT Strategic Metals. This third party paid Timingwallstreet Inc., $10,000 to produce and disseminate this and other similar articles and send traffic to them through paid advertising online campaigns for 30 days beginning February 1, 2021. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically: This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. For more on trading risks read our policy statement by clicking here.