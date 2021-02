In this live 3:00 PM EST trading session I am going to show you a small Robinhood account that I opened up a few years ago so that you can see for yourself how it is designed and why it makes it so hard to win at stock trading. I will also show you one of my top stock picks right now so you can see what a winning idea looks like.

Recording will be available after 3:00 PM EST on this page in case you cannot make it live.

To grab my book Strategic Stock Trading click here.

-Mike