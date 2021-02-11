This Ignored Stock Sector Is Starting A New Bull Market (Stock Market Update) – Mike Swanson (02/11/2021)

We have seen big rallies this year in many stocks and sectors, much of which is a simple continuation of what happened last year. For instance commodities went up with big gains in mining stocks, copper, and agriculture commodities. This year energy stocks are coming alive, with big gains in Exxon. But a small and ignored sector is now starting to turn up this week too to make for a pivot point on the technical analysis charts.

Yesterday I did a live Youtube video after the close talking about this sector.

This video was partly a follow up to the video I posted Wednesday morning titled Food Prices Are Going To Go Up And So Are Shipping Stocks.

