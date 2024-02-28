The Bitcoin ETF Will Make Crypto More Volatile Up And Down With David Skarica (Video)

In this video I talked with David Skarica of addictedtoprofits.net and @scotday about the new ETF’s that have launched for Bitcoin. Dave makes the argument, using technical analysis charts, that Bitcoin is going to now be more volatile on both the upside and eventual downside and explains why. He shows that Bitcoin goes up more than the Nasdaq during tech bull runs and then completely crashes when the Nasdaq has a bear market.
