BOOM VS. DOOM – HOW DIFFERENT ASSET CLASSES ARE CONNECTED AND INFLUENCE EACH OTHER – CHRIS VERMEULEN

BOOM VS. DOOM – HOW DIFFERENT ASSET CLASSES ARE CONNECTED AND INFLUENCE...

I’ve had an opportunity to once again sit down with Kai Hoffmann on Soar Financial to discuss the stock market, commodities, technology, etc. Has the bull finally broken its leg or is it gearing up for new higher-highs?

I invite you to watch to learn more.

Sign up for my free Investing newsletter here

The discussion includes the following questions:

How healthy are the overall markets right now?

What does a double-top on the S&P500 mean and why is it important?

Is a big drop in the market that quickly reverses a sign of nervous herd mentality? Does FOMO play a factor?

Looking at the Russell 2000, what do you see on the chart?

From a charting perspective, how is the recent surge in tech similar to the lead-up to the last tech bubble bursting?

Is fear driving people toward investing in defensive assets?

Gold vs Bonds vs US dollar – what does it mean when they are all generally moving in the same direction?

Will there be pain to come before gold potentially hits 2700?

Has anything changed in your outlook from late last year until now?

Does the uranium bull still have some breath left?

What does the copper price chart tell us?

How important is being mentally prepared for the bad side of trading the markets? And why trading the charts wins over trading opinions.

“If you understand what could potentially happen on the harsh side of trading, then you can have a plan in place to protect yourself and your wealth.”

To learn more about my technical trading strategies

Get Trading & Investing Signals

https://thetechnicaltraders.com/cgs-individual-investor/

Learn more about Asset Revesting

https://revesting.com/

Read some new books!

Asset Revesting

Technical Trading Mastery: Second Edition

Disclaimer: None of this material is meant to be construed as investment advice. It is for education and entertainment purposes only. The video is accurate as of the interview date but may not be accurate in the future.