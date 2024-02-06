Home Stock Trading Strategies Stock Market Technical Indicators Are Now Flashing Momentum Warning, But Does It...

Stock Market Technical Indicators Are Now Flashing Momentum Warning, But Does It Matter?

By
Michael Swanson
-

In this video I show how technical analysis indicators that measure the number of stocks above their various moving averages are giving a big warning sign when it comes to the current market rally. You can see what I mean in this chart.

Notice how the moving averages on this chart have been going down since the start of this year and went down last week, even though the S&P 500 made a new 52-week high. That means more stocks were actually falling than going up even though the S&P 500 went higher!

Stocks such as NVDA, META, and IBM are helping to push the market averages up in the past two weeks, because they heavily weight the S&P 500 and Nasdaq with their giant market caps, while many stocks actually have been trading down. This is a bigger problem than a market being “overbought” as we saw at the start of 2024, but does it matter?

-Mike

