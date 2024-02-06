Fed Chair Jerome Powell: The 2024 60 Minutes Interview

Home Federal Reserve Fed Chair Jerome Powell: The 2024 60 Minutes InterviewBusiness and EconomyFederal ReserveFed Chair Jerome Powell: The 2024 60 Minutes InterviewBy wsw staff - February 6, 2024Official portrait of Governor Jerome H. Powell. Mr. Powell took office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term ending January 31, 2014. For more information, visit http://www.federalreserve.gov/aboutthefed/bios/board/powell.htmFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gives his thoughts on inflation risks, the economy, the timeline for cutting rates, the health of the country’s banks and more. Scott Pelley reports.