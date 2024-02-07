Powell Throws Cold Water on Rate Cuts, Meta Blows out Earnings, Gold in Consolidation Mode SCOTDAY

Home Federal Reserve Powell Throws Cold Water on Rate Cuts, Meta Blows out Earnings, Gold...Business and EconomyFederal ReserveStock MarketStock Market CommentaryPowell Throws Cold Water on Rate Cuts, Meta Blows out Earnings, Gold in Consolidation Mode SCOTDAYBy David Skarica - February 7, 2024 Official portrait of Governor Jerome H. Powell. Mr. Powell took office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term ending January 31, 2014. For more information, visit http://www.federalreserve.gov/aboutthefed/bios/board/powell.htm