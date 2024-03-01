Buy Silver Because Bitcoin Will Crash One Day So #Silverstacking Now Is The Way To Go

Silver stacking now and buying gold as a safe haven investment for your portfolio makes a lot of sense to me to do now. You don’t want to just chase prices up, and both are trading sideways with good entry points, while the masses are buying and chasing the rallying Bitcoin price. Most crypto traders got caught at tops last time and few of them understand what really makes Bitcoin go up and down. I explain how Bitcoin simply trades with the US stock market and show how every time the stock market has a bear market Bitcoin just crashes. It will happen again.

Grab my free stock trading updates. Just subscribe to my free weekly email newsletter by clicking here.

-Mike