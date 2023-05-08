New In Wentworth: The Ridge Lunch Buffet & Salad Bar Celebrates Grand Opening In Rockingham County, North Carolina

On Wednesday, May 3rd, the Ridge Lunch Buffet & Salad Bar (the Ridge) celebrated its grand opening and ribbon cutting, hosted by the Eden Chamber of Commerce. The Ridge will serve guests, Monday through Thursday from 11 am until 1:30 pm, at the Blissful Ridge Art and Wedding Venue (indoor and outdoor seating available) located at 340 Cherokee Camp Road in the Wentworth area of Reidsville.

The Ridge Lunch Buffet & Salad Bar fits under the umbrella of the Blissful Palette Catering and the Blissful Ridge Art and Wedding Venue, which opened in October 2020. Even through uncertain times of a pandemic, owners, Jarrett and Heidi Nycamp found much success in their new venture and continued to explore ways to offer more to the residents of Rockingham County. In two and a half years, the couple has hosted numerous weddings and events at their venue, including a summer concert series and very sought after and successful Supper Club. Additionally, they have expanded their catering business to serve as a manufacturer of nationally distributed baked goods which are shipped to Texas, Florida, New York, Tennessee, Iowa, and of course North Carolina.

After hearing the public’s desire to have additional lunch options in and around Wentworth, Jarrett and Heidi’s next step in business became an obvious one; a new lunch venue. The Ridge will offer a different cuisine every day on the hot bar as well as a fresh salad bar, with 25 items to choose from. Offering a menu that changes daily allows patrons to choose the Ridge multiple times per week without repeating the same meal twice. The Ridge plans to highlight days such as Taco Tuesday and Wing Wednesday, while sprinkling in decadent items including smoked brisket, Mississippi chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, and macaroni & cheese, and more.

“We decided to venture into serving lunch at our location simply due to popular demand,” stated Jarrett Nycamp, owner, the Ridge. “As a Rockingham County residents myself, it is important for us to contribute to this community and its residents. There is a large workforce in Wentworth and I am excited to expand the lunch and menu options available to them.”

For more information please contact Tara Martin, Economic Development Marketing Manager at tmartin@co.rockingham.nc.us

SOURCE