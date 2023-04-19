Renowned speaker Clifton L. Taulbert to lecture on June 6 in Danville, Virginia

Internationally known speaker Clifton L. Taulbert will be coming to the Dan River Region in June to share insights gained from his journey as an entrepreneur. These insights can apply to everyone, no matter their background or circumstances.

This event, “An Evening with Clifton Taulbert: ‘The Entrepreneurial Mindset,’” will take place on Tuesday, June 6, at The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. The program will be preceded by a dinner at 5:30 p.m.

This is a community event open to the public — free of charge. RSVP is required. Please register at https://bit.ly/EveningWithCliftonTaulbert.

Taulbert is a Pulitzer-Prize nominated author and entrepreneur. His first book, “Once Upon A Time When We Were Colored,” became a national bestseller, a major motion picture and a requested gift for Nelson Mandela upon his release from prison. “Eight Habits of the Heart” garnered him an invitation by former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor to address members of the court and their invited guests.

In “Who Owns the Ice House? Eight Life Lessons from an Unlikely Entrepreneur,” Taulbert draws on the entrepreneurial life lessons he learned from his Uncle Cleve, chronicling Taulbert’s journey from his childhood in the Mississippi Delta to being recognized by Time magazine as “one of our nation’s most outstanding emerging entrepreneurs.”

Taulbert is the president and CEO of the Freemount Corporation (a human capital development company), president and CEO of Roots Java Coffee (an African American owned national coffee brand), and an entrepreneurial mentor. Born on the Mississippi Delta during the era of legal segregation, Taulbert believes he could have failed had he not encountered community builders and entrepreneurial thinkers early on in his life.

“Small businesses are the heartbeat of any entrepreneurial ecosystem, and the number of entrepreneurs in the region continues to grow,” said Kelvin Perry, assistant director of the Danville Office of Economic Development and Tourism. “So, we are very excited to have Mr. Taulbert to come share, encourage and inspire anyone who currently owns a small business or thought about starting a business. The lessons found in his book, ‘Who Owns the Ice House? Eight Life Lessons from an Unlikely Entrepreneur,’ is a must-read for everyone.”

This event has generously been funded by the Dan River Region Entrepreneur Ecosystem, Danville Regional Foundation, Danville Office of Economic Development and Tourism, and The Launch Place, with organizational support by the Danville Office of Economic Development and Tourism, River District Association, and Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce.