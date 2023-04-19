An Update On The Coming Temporary Casino In Danville, Virginia With Jobs Still Available

The Caesars Entertainment company is currently constructing a large Caesars Virginia casino in Danville, Virginia at the old Dan River Schoolfield site. They have been clearing the site for months and are currently in the process of building the hotel portion of the casino and are projecting to have the casino open and fully operational in the second half of 2024. Covid related delays set back the initial start of the project by months, with supply chain and staffing issues, so last year the company decided to open up a temporary casino, as has been done in Bristol Virginia.

This casino tent is expected to have around 700 slot machines. There is no official opening date for it yet, but statements made by one city official at a city council meeting last month points to a hard July deadline. There is some talk that it may open earlier than that and signs that the talk may indeed be true. For one slot thing, machines are being placed inside the tent and the pace of hiring of employees and the training of new gaming personnel suggest that it is possible that it could be open before June.

Based on a Facebook post, it does not look like the temporary casino tent will be called Caesars Virginia, but instead Danville Casino. This is a name that the company has used in a Facebook post, which it has been using as an advertisement on social media. This post includes this sentence, “We’re getting closer and closer to welcoming all of you winners to Danville Casino, future home of Caesars.”

While driving through Greensboro and heading to Danville this past Sunday, I saw a billboard sign advertising jobs at the casino. You can find a list of available jobs to apply for using this link. The company is aiming to hire 450 people for the temporary casino. This was revealed at a media attended by several reporters and members of the Danville community at gathering put on by the Wednesday Club. The Caesars Virginia GM said, ““No matter where your background is, whatever your passion is, what you studied in life or doing today there is probably a job in our business, in the casino world.”

Anticipation is building for the opening of this temporary casino tent facility.

Several weeks ago the podcast All About Danville interviewed the casino GM. You can watch that in this Youtube video.

-Mike