This Friday (May 21, 2023) there will be Bingo Night at Ballad Brewing in Danville, Virginia. According to a Facebook event page for this, “We love a bingo night! Join us for a night of easy-going competition with great prizes awarded each round. All are welcome to attend this free event. Enjoy some of our beer while you play, or try out some of our alcohol-free choices!”

Ballad Brewing is located at 600 Craghead Street.